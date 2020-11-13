Man charged with mischief after Const. Ezio Faraone statue vandalized in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been charged after a statue and a monument dedicated to two Edmonton police officers who died in the line of duty were defaced with graffiti earlier this year.

Tags and the words “F*** cops” were written on a statue and a plaque in Constable Ezio Faraone Park on Sept. 3.

The park honours both Faraone – who was shot and killed on June 25, 1990 while investigating a bank robbery – and Const. William Nixon – who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1919.

On Friday, Edmonton police said warrants were issued on Sept. 19 for the accused, who already had 22 outstanding criminal warrants for other similar offences.

The man was arrested on Oct. 26 by a loss prevention officer at a liquor store while allegedly attempting to steal something, police said in a media release Friday.

The 26-year-old was charged with mischief, breach of release order and breach of undertaking.

Police said his name will not be released as they do not want to give the tagger notoriety.

