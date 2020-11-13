As COVID-19 cases rise, Kitchener’s THEMUSEUM temporarily closes

Send this page to someone via email

THEMUSEUM said it will temporary close its doors in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In a statement, the Kitchener, Ont., landmark said it was not asked to make the move by public health officials.

“THEMUSEUM’s leadership team made the decision in the best interest of the families and friends of members, guests and staff and to assist in helping to lower the number of COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region,” it said.

The kid’s museum says there have been no cases of COVID-19 connected to it.

THEMUSEUM says that previously scheduled private events will continue but its focus will now turn to virtual content programming through its website and outdoor attractions such as the Dinosaur Drive-Thru.

Waterloo will enter into the orange restrict zone on Monday which will restrict the number of people at a venue to 50 which undoubtedly played a factor in the landmark’s choice.

“We are living in unprecedented times when the importance of things in our lives must be shuffled into a proper list of priorities,” David Marskell THEMUSEUM CEO said in a statement.

“We will work to amplify our response to the pandemic and continue to prioritize the safety of the public and our staff in all of the programming and services we provide to our communities.”