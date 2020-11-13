Menu

Canada

Family pet lost in Amherstview house fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 2:16 pm
A family's dog was killed in a house fire in Amherstview Friday morning.
A family pet was killed in a house fire in Amherstview Friday morning.

According to Loyalist Fire, firefighters were called to a home on Kidd Drive around 10 a.m. to respond to the blaze.

Read more: Kingston house fire leaves young family displaced

Deputy fire chief James Feeney says crews quickly doused the flames, which were confined to the home’s kitchen, but the fire caused smoke and heat damage throughout the house, killing the family’s dog.

Feeney believes the fire was accidental, but the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Damage is estimated at about $150,000.

