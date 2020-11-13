Family pet lost in Amherstview house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A family pet was killed in a house fire in Amherstview Friday morning.

According to Loyalist Fire, firefighters were called to a home on Kidd Drive around 10 a.m. to respond to the blaze.

Deputy fire chief James Feeney says crews quickly doused the flames, which were confined to the home’s kitchen, but the fire caused smoke and heat damage throughout the house, killing the family’s dog.

Feeney believes the fire was accidental, but the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

Damage is estimated at about $150,000.

