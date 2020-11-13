New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Friday as well as one new recovery.

The new cases are a single person between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton region and one person, 19 years old or younger in the Saint John region.

Both cases are under investigation and are self-isolating at this time.

There are now 14 confirmed active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

As of Friday, there have been 358 cases of the virus in New Brunswick since the pandemic began, 338 of whom are considered to be recovered by health officials.

There have been six deaths connected with the coronavirus.

One person is in hospital and they are being treated in the intensive care unit.

As of Friday, 109,416 tests have been completed, 520 more than what was reported Thursday.

New Brunswick also announced that asymptomatic workers in nursing homes and adult residential facilities are now able to request a COVID-19 test online once every two weeks.

The province also announced it has extended the state of emergency for another 14 days as of Thursday, Nov. 12.

The state of emergency will now last until Nov. 26, unless extended.

The province announced on Thursday that the outbreak in the Manoir Notre-Dame, a special care home in Moncton, is “officially over.” The province said it had been 28 days since the last positive case was detected.

“All staff and residents of the facility were recently re-tested to confirm the end of the outbreak,” read a release.

The outbreak was declared Oct. 6 and resulted in 44 infections, including 22 residents and six staff.