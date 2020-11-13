Barrie, Ont., man charged in August hit-and-run that sent victim to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Barrie, Ont., man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run that took place in August in which another man was sent to the hospital with life-altering injuries, local police say.

On Aug. 9 at about 9:45 p.m., police say a man was walking in the parking lot of 61 King St. when a vehicle accelerated and ran him over.

According to investigators, the driver and the vehicle fled the scene and didn’t stop to help the victim, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre for life-altering injuries.

On Aug. 12, officers found a man asleep at the wheel of a car and observed what looked like fresh damage to the vehicle.

Investigators found the damage consistent with the hit-and-run crash that occurred three days earlier.

The driver wasn’t co-operative, police say, although officers seized the vehicle and conducted a forensic exam, which was able to link the car and the driver to the hit-and-run that happened on Aug. 9

On Thursday, the Barrie man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He is scheduled to appear in Barrie court on Jan. 11.