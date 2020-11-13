Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Barrie, Ont., man charged in August hit-and-run that sent victim to hospital

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 11:31 am
Police have charged a Barrie man with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.
Police have charged a Barrie man with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. Barrie Police

A 26-year-old Barrie, Ont., man was charged in connection with a hit-and-run that took place in August in which another man was sent to the hospital with life-altering injuries, local police say.

On Aug. 9 at about 9:45 p.m., police say a man was walking in the parking lot of 61 King St. when a vehicle accelerated and ran him over.

Read more: Barrie’s COVID-19 testing centre vandalized, police say

According to investigators, the driver and the vehicle fled the scene and didn’t stop to help the victim, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital before he was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre for life-altering injuries.

Trending Stories

On Aug. 12, officers found a man asleep at the wheel of a car and observed what looked like fresh damage to the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators found the damage consistent with the hit-and-run crash that occurred three days earlier.

Read more: Barrie police looking to speak with driver after collision involving city bus

The driver wasn’t co-operative, police say, although officers seized the vehicle and conducted a forensic exam, which was able to link the car and the driver to the hit-and-run that happened on Aug. 9

On Thursday, the Barrie man was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He is scheduled to appear in Barrie court on Jan. 11.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie crashBarrie hit-and-runKing Street Barrie
Flyers
More weekly flyers