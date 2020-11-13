Menu

Crime

Man allegedly utters deaths threats to Peterborough Regional Health Centre security: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 13, 2020 9:54 am
A Peterborough man is accused of uttering death threats at security at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
A Peterborough man is accused of uttering death threats at security at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Peterborough Regional Health Centre

A Peterborough man has been charged with uttering death threats after an incident at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., a man got involved in a verbal dispute with hospital security officers as they were escorting him off the property.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with emailing bomb threats across Ontario and Vancouver

Police did not state why the man was being removed from the facility.

It’s alleged the man uttered a death threat to the security officers.

Police were notified and located the suspect walking away from the hospital.

John Davenport, 31, of Peterborough, was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 1.

