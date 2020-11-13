Cyclist dies after being hit by transport truck in Saint John

Saint John police say a man died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a transport truck while he was riding a bicycle.
Police say they were called to the intersection of Bayside Drive and Thorne Avenue, just after 6 p.m.
“The 52-year-old man was rushed to the regional hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a release.
The investigation is ongoing.
