Cyclist dies after being hit by transport truck in Saint John

Saint John police say a man died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a transport truck while he was riding a bicycle.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Bayside Drive and Thorne Avenue, just after 6 p.m.

“The 52-year-old man was rushed to the regional hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.

