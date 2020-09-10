Advocates call for political parties to commit to modernizing New Brunswick’s Motor Vehicle Act

Send this page to someone via email

Advocates are once again calling on politicians to support the modernization of the New Brunswick Motor Vehicle Act and strengthening laws to protect vulnerable road users – like cyclists.

According to a news release, the N.B. Cycling Coalition has met with politicians and government officials to discuss needed changes to the MVA for over four years.

In addition, it says the provincial coalition has reached out to party leaders during the 2020 election campaign but – the call was met with silence.

Global News reported in January that Premier Blaine Higgs signed a 2019 letter to the Saint John Cycling group saying the government will continue promoting road safety, but is not planning on making any changes to the MVA.

“We were told by Premier Blaine Higgs and Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart that their government was not elected on a mandate to change to Motor Vehicle Act,” said Nick Cameron, Government Liaison for SJC, in the Wednesday release.

“It is always the responsibility of legislators, whether in opposition or government, majority or minority, to ensure our laws are keeping citizens safe. This is a non-partisan issue.” Tweet This

The release says New Brunswick has the most out-of-date MVA in the country.

Cycling director at Velo NB, Stephen Marr, said in the release all that supports cyclists on roads in New Brunswick is “based on goodwill and common sense.”

Marr also said the only progressive move forward was adopting Ellen’s Law in 2017. The law is a one-meter clearance rule introduced to protect cyclists.

It was adopted after 28-year-old Ellen Watters was hit by a vehicle in Sussex, N.B. and later died from her injuries.

Her mother, Nancy Watters, has since advocated with provincial organizations to promote safety for cyclists.

“I am disturbed by the way our elected officials pass off their promises and responsibilities,” said Nancy Watters in the release.

The coalition is now asking all party leaders to clearly state whether their mandate includes amending and modernizing the 1973 MVA.

According to a Saint John Cycling survey, 18 of the 19 MLA candidates running in the city stated changes to the MVA were a high priority.

The amendments include clarifying definitions of roadways and bike lanes and empowering local governments to create cycling infrastructure.

Nick Cameron said in the release that the amendments may be boring, but they are important.

“We cannot let tedium get in the way of keeping people safe,” he said.