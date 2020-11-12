Premier Jason Kenney in quarantine after close contact with COVID-19 case

Alberta’s premier is in a COVID-19 quarantine for the second time, after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Premier Jason Kenney joined Thursday’s media update on the province’s COVID-19 situation by telephone from his home, explaining he was self-isolating.

“Earlier today I was informed that I have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the premier said.

“And so, as a result, I’ve been tested myself and am waiting for those results.” Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kenney said whether the results of his test are positive or negative, he will be following the provincial guidelines that advise he stay home for 14 days from the incident of contact, which was Monday. That means he’ll be working from home until Nov. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier said he doesn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms and is “feeling fine,” and said he was tested Thursday afternoon. He said his results would be made public when they do come back.

Kenney said a close contact under Alberta Health guidelines is being within two metres of someone confirmed to have the illness for longer than 15 minutes — specifically within the 48 hours before they exhibit symptoms — and he “falls within those parameters.”

This is not the first time Kenney has waited for COVID-19 test results while self-isolating. In October, the premier and several other cabinet ministers had to quarantine after Municipal Affairs Minster Tracy Allard tested positive for the virus.

Kenney quickly got a negative test result at that time, however still self-isolated for two weeks.

When asked in October about Kenney’s rapid test turn-around time, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there’s a small list of provincial officials who get expedited COVID-19 testing, including herself and the premier, because they are critical to the pandemic response. That list was approved by cabinet, she said.