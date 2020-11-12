Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for parts of southeast B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 4:03 pm
Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system that’s moving through B.C.’s Interior will blanket some parts of the southeast corner with 15 to 40 cm of snow.
Environment Canada

Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of southeast B.C.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system that’s moving across the Interior will blanket the Boundary region with up to 15 centimetres of snow Thursday evening through Friday morning, with heavier amounts falling in the Kootenays.

For sections of Highway 3, such as Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, up to 40 cm is projected before the weather tapers off to flurries early Saturday morning.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” said Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Specifically, for the Boundary region, temperatures will rise above freezing by Friday afternoon, which will result in rain mixing with snow.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Mixed forecast ahead with sun, rain, snow

For the West Kootenay region, 15 to 25 cm are projected, with snow persisting through Friday morning before it becomes mixed with rain in the afternoon.

For the Elk Valley region, 10-20 cm of snow are projected, except for Fernie, where 30 cm can be expected.

Click to play video 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 11' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 11
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 11

To view Environment Canada’s public weather alerts for B.C., click here.

Environment CanadaSnowWeatherSnowfall WarningHighway 3winter storm warningWest KootenayBoundary RegionElk Valley
