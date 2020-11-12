Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for parts of southeast B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of southeast B.C.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system that’s moving across the Interior will blanket the Boundary region with up to 15 centimetres of snow Thursday evening through Friday morning, with heavier amounts falling in the Kootenays.

For sections of Highway 3, such as Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, up to 40 cm is projected before the weather tapers off to flurries early Saturday morning.

@DriveBC Other mountain highways in southern B.C. are also expecting snow – details in our Travellers Routes forecast: https://t.co/X3RbbOSU2c — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 12, 2020

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” said Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Specifically, for the Boundary region, temperatures will rise above freezing by Friday afternoon, which will result in rain mixing with snow.

For the West Kootenay region, 15 to 25 cm are projected, with snow persisting through Friday morning before it becomes mixed with rain in the afternoon.

For the Elk Valley region, 10-20 cm of snow are projected, except for Fernie, where 30 cm can be expected.

To view Environment Canada’s public weather alerts for B.C., click here.

