Okanagan weather: Mixed forecast ahead with sun, rain, snow

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds will slide in as the next system approaches the Okanagan on Thursday, with snow arriving late in the day and continuing overnight.

After temperatures crawl above the freezing mark on Thursday afternoon, the mercury will fall to around -1 early Friday before rebounding above freezing by two degrees in the afternoon.

Rain and snow will linger through Friday and will pick back up in the evening, as a low-pressure system slides into the Interior, bringing two to seven centimetres of snow.

Pockets of snow will linger in some areas on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Precipitation will begin to ease into early Saturday as the system moves into Alberta, leaving some clouds behind with a daytime high of around 4 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunshine will return early Sunday before clouds reappear later on.

There will be a risk of rain and snow in Monday’s forecast, as afternoon highs stay a few degrees above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.