Crime

London Police looking for 29-year-old man in connection with vehicle theft

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 3:43 pm
Kyle Edward Amos King, 29, of Mississauga, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with theft of a motor vehicle.
Kyle Edward Amos King, 29, of Mississauga, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with theft of a motor vehicle. London Police Service

London Police say a Mississauga man is wanted in connection with an alleged vehicle theft in London.

Members of the London Police Service street crime unit are searching for 29-year-old Kyle Edward Amos King of Mississauga.

Police say that on Oct. 17, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a man went to a used car dealership located at 2275 Dundas St. and drove off the lot in a 2013 white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Police say that officers were able to identify the suspect through video surveillance.

Trending Stories

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in St. Thomas

King issued an arrest warrant that says he was wanted for vehicle theft.

Police say he is also wanted on a separate outstanding warrant for an alleged probation breach. King has ties to London and may be in the area.

Police continue to search for the stolen vehicle, which they say was not bearing any licence plates when it was taken.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of King or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

