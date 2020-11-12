6 thoroughbred horses seized from Mission, B.C., property suffering from injuries, neglect

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA says it has seized six thoroughbred horses from a property in Mission, where they were suffering from malnutrition, dental problems, parasites, skin issues and hoof injuries.

The horses were also living in substandard conditions that included inadequate shelter, muddy and slippery surfaces, and hazards strewn about the property, according to Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer.

The horses are now receiving veterinary treatment at a BC SPCA foster home while they recover from their injuries.

“They are such beautiful animals and it is so sad to think of them suffering as they were,” Drever said in a release. “We are so happy that they are now safe and getting the care and treatment they need.”

The person who owned the horses has not been named and Drever said the investigation is continuing.

This is just one of the 8,000 cruelty investigations the BC SPCA conducts every year, according to the organization.

One of the horses seized from the property in Mission. Photo courtesy of the BC SPCA.

