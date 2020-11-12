Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in St. Thomas

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 12:57 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

St. Thomas police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Wellington Street at Caso Crossing.

Few details are known at this point, but police say Wellington Street will be closed in both directions around the area for the next few hours as they investigate.

Read more: Driver leaves scene of Oxford Street crash, London, Ont., police say

Story continues below advertisement

The closure is in place east and west from Second to Fourth avenues and both lanes north and south from the south roundabout to Erie Street.

Trending Stories

Residents and drivers are asked to stay away from the area.

The condition of the pedestrian as well as their age and gender have not been released.

More details will be provided as they become available.

—With files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
St. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceWellington StreetCASO CrossingPedestrian hit in St ThomasSt Thomas collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers