Pedestrian struck by vehicle in St. Thomas

St. Thomas police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning on Wellington Street at Caso Crossing.
Few details are known at this point, but police say Wellington Street will be closed in both directions around the area for the next few hours as they investigate.
The closure is in place east and west from Second to Fourth avenues and both lanes north and south from the south roundabout to Erie Street.
Residents and drivers are asked to stay away from the area.
The condition of the pedestrian as well as their age and gender have not been released.
More details will be provided as they become available.
—With files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie
