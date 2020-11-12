Menu

Ontario premier Doug Ford to announce new modelling as COVID-19 cases climb

By Don Mitchell Global News
Click to play video ''

Despite Ontario breaking another single-day record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, premier Doug Ford says he’s confident the province will be in a much better place if the general public follows current protocols set out in the new COVID-19 response framework.

“I think everyone let their guard down a bit,” Ford told Global News, “And now we’re back into it. I’m confident if we follow the protocols, we will be back into a much better area than what we’re seeing right now.”

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

Ford is scheduled to hold his usual daily news conference on Thursday from Hamilton to introduce new provincial modelling numbers.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases, breaking another single-day record

The news comes as Ontario reported 1,575 new infections, the highest number ever reported smashing a previous record set a day earlier of 1,426 cases.

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioDoug FordOntario. Newsdoug ford in hamiltondoug ford on covid-19doug ford presser
