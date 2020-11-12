Trillium Lakelands District School Board opts to close schools on ‘snow days’

Send this page to someone via email

Winter is on the way and that means soon there will be bus cancellations due to inclement weather.

But if you’re a elementary or secondary student in the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB), which covers the City of Kawartha Lakes, Muskoka and Haliburton, you won’t be able to go to school on days when buses are cancelled.

“One of the things we’re preparing for is how to proceed with inclement weather,” director of education Wes Hahn told the TLDSB committee of the whole meeting on Nov. 10.

“In the past, if we had bad weather, snow and icy weather, and the transportation in our system wasn’t running, we kept the schools open and of course, whoever could make it to the schools safely, teachers and students, would arrive in our buildings.”

But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the board has opted to keep the schools closed those days.

Hahn said the “normal procedure” in elementary schools with a “varying number of kids” due to inclement weather is to combine classes if a teacher couldn’t make it to school, “and obviously they would do their best for the day to keep the learning moving.”

“That would involve mixing cohorts of kids and that is something that public health is not supporting.”

Hahn told the meeting that the board felt it was the right thing to do given the current situation.

“On the days when schools are closed, transportation isn’t running, students will be receiving online learning from the teachers from the brick and mortar school. Learn-at-home schools will continue on and we’ll do our best to offer as much online learning from our bricks and mortar for the students at home.”

The TLDSB declined an interview request by Global News Peterborough to discuss the matter on Thursday.

A spokesperson said operational details were being worked out and that the board would be able to discuss it next week.

Global News Peterborough has also contacted Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board (PVNCCDSB) and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (KPRDSB) for comments on their plans for snow days this winter.

