Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Cobourg woman charged with assault in domestic dispute: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 12, 2020 11:20 am
A Cobourg woman faces assault charges following a domestic incident.
A Cobourg woman faces assault charges following a domestic incident. Cobourg Police Service

A Cobourg, Ont., woman has been arrested for assault stemming from a domestic dispute early Thursday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence in the north end of Cobourg.

Police say a family member of the accused suffered minor injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, a woman was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

The woman was released with a future court date.

Police did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.

