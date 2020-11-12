Cobourg woman charged with assault in domestic dispute: police

A Cobourg, Ont., woman has been arrested for assault stemming from a domestic dispute early Thursday.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence in the north end of Cobourg.
Police say a family member of the accused suffered minor injuries.
As a result of the police investigation, a woman was arrested and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.
Trending Stories
The woman was released with a future court date.
Police did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.
Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments