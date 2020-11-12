Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

RCMP search for missing 15-year-old girl from Moncton

By Karla Renic Global News
Arionna Provo was last seen on Nov. 11, 2020, at a residence on Myers Street, Moncton. N.B. RCMP are seeking help in locating her.
Arionna Provo was last seen on Nov. 11, 2020, at a residence on Myers Street, Moncton. N.B. RCMP are seeking help in locating her. New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old girl from Moncton who was last seen Wednesday night.

Arionna Provo was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at a residence on Myers Street. RCMP say she was reported missing to police the same day.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to find her, but have been unsuccessful.

N.B. RCMP locates one missing 13-year-old, other two remain missing

Provo is described as being five feet two inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair with red and purple highlights, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Provo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

