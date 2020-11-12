RCMP search for missing 15-year-old girl from Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for a 15-year-old girl from Moncton who was last seen Wednesday night.

Arionna Provo was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at a residence on Myers Street. RCMP say she was reported missing to police the same day.

Police say they have followed up on several leads to find her, but have been unsuccessful.

Provo is described as being five feet two inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair with red and purple highlights, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Provo’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

