More charges laid in Niagara human trafficking investigation

Niagara police have laid further charges against two people who had previously been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

Police say they discovered that there were other alleged victims at a residence in Niagara Falls.

Kelly Downey, who is 41, was charged yesterday with kidnapping with a firearm, assault and forcible confinement.

That’s in addition to earlier charges of trafficking in persons, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Police say Dameon Mcdonald, who is 43, was charged with kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement, in addition to an earlier sexual assault and kidnapping charge.

Both are being held in custody.

Police say the latest investigation was at a residence in the city’s southside near the QEW and McLeod Road.