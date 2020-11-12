Red Cross helps Cape Breton family displaced by fire, says more volunteers needed

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross are helping three people who have been displaced by a house fire in southeast Cape Breton.

The organization says the fire broke out on Cypers Lane in the fishing village of Little Anse, Nova Scotia on Petit-de Grat Island Tuesday.

Three adults are now receiving emergency lodging, food and some other essentials, according to a Canadian Red Cross news release.

The organization also says it’s looking for more volunteers in Cape Breton and throughout all Atlantic provinces. If interested, you’d be helping people impacted by residential house fires or larger-scale disasters and emergencies, says the Red Cross. You can find out more at redcross.ca/volunteer.

