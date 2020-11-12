Menu

World

Ukraine President Zelenskiy hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 12, 2020 2:14 am
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was hospitalized after he contracted coronavirus earlier this week, a presidential official said on Thursday.

“He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone,” a presidential spokeswoman told Reuters.

“There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious,” she said referring to the president’s health.

Read more: Polish president becomes latest world leader to test positive for coronavirus

Zelenskiy said on Monday he tested positive for coronavirus. Three other top officials, including the finance minister, the defense minister and Zelenskiy’s top aide were also reported to be infected.

Ukraine’s daily tally of new coronavirus infections began spiking in late September and has remained consistently high in October and November, spurring the government to extend some restrictions until the end of the year.

On Wednesday, Zelenskiy’s cabinet voted to impose a national lockdown at weekends to strengthen steps to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Ukraine registered a total of 500,865 coronavirus cases as of Thursday, with 9,145 deaths.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)

© 2020 Reuters
