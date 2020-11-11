Bus services cancelled as classes resume at Saskatoon schools Nov. 12

Send this page to someone via email

While in-person classes will resume at Saskatoon schools on Thursday, students may need a lift from their parents.

All students with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and Saskatoon Public Schools did online learning on Tuesday due to recent snowfall cleanup while Wednesday was a statutory holiday for Remembrance Day.

Read more: Residential streets to be cleared as Saskatoon continues cleanup from snowstorm

Both divisions announced on Wednesday that these road conditions make it difficult for bus service and thus decided to cancel it on Thursday.

All school bus and taxi service for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools students in also cancelled in Martensville and Warman for Thursday. The division said bus service for Humboldt and Biggar are scheduled to run.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon Public Schools said all school buses operated by First Student, Hertz and LP3 are cancelled, as well as all taxis that take students to school.

2:19 Temperatures set to climb: Nov. 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook Temperatures set to climb: Nov. 11 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Families who rely on bus service are asked to find alternate transportation and let schools know if students are unable to attend.

Saskatoon Transit buses are expected to run Thursday and all high school students should check service alerts online.