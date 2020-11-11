Police search for missing senior in southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are concerned about the well-being of a missing 73-year-old woman and are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Carole Byrne was last seen walking away from her home near Lessard Drive and 57 Avenue in the Gariepy neighbourhood at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

She is about five-foot-three and 110 pounds. Police believe she may be wearing a black, three-quarter length winter jacket, black toque and mitts with black leather hiking boots.

Police said it is out of character for Byrne not to tell her family where she is going and not to return home after a walk.

On Wednesday afternoon, police and search and rescue crews were searching for Byrne in the area near Lessard Rd. and 184 Street, as well as in the surrounding ravine areas. The EPS helicopter was also circling the area.

The search was focused on the Lessard and Cameron Heights areas.

“We’ve got some sightings of her being in this area,” Const. Dave McFarland said Wednesday.

“She’s a walker. She’s very active for her age and at this point we are covering off the area with search and rescue ground teams, search and rescue dogs, EPS constables and detectives and the park rangers went out with their sleds and their 4x4s covering off all the paths, the tracks, the ravine, the dog parks — anywhere that she could have walked or wandered off into.”

McFarland said about 20 search and rescue members were involved in the search Wednesday evening, along with four or five park rangers and about a dozen EPS members.

“With only a few hours left of daylight and the temperatures expected to continue to drop beyond the current -11 C temperature, family and police are concerned for Ms. Byrne’s welfare,” an EPS release stated.

Anyone with information regarding Byrne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

People who live in the area are also asked to check any doorbell or surveillance video they may have.

