Coronavirus: Kelowna City Hall vandalized with more anti-lockdown messages on Remembrance Day

For the second time in three weeks, Kelowna’s city hall has been vandalized with anti-lockdown messages.

It’s not known when city hall was vandalized, with overnight being the likely time, but city crews were busy trying to wash and scrub off the spray paint two hours before Remembrance Day ceremonies were to take place throughout the Okanagan.

The main messages were “Lest we forget our veterans sacrificed their lives fighting to preserve a free world for us. Now we have surrendered those freedoms.”

The graffiti also said, “honour those who died for our freedoms by demanding them back.”

On Oct. 27, city hall was first vandalized with two anti-lockdown statements, all in capital letters.

The first statement said, “No new normal COVID is a plandemic.”

The second statement said, “I want breath fresh air and live fre[e] COVID has a 99.9% survi[v]al rate economic collapse does not.”

It’s not known if the two incidents are related, but they appear to have similar writing styles.

Yellow crime scene tape marked the area.

In an email to Global News, the city’s communication department said city staff will not be commenting on the graffiti, adding police have been notified and are investigating.

Global News has reached out to police for more information.