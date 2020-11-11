Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Georgia announces audit that will trigger hand recount of U.S. presidential vote

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 11, 2020 11:17 am
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Georgia to recount votes due to small margin between Trump and Biden' U.S. election: Georgia to recount votes due to small margin between Trump and Biden
WATCH: U.S. election: Georgia to recount votes due to small margin between Trump and Biden

Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.

Trending Stories

Read more: U.S. election: Here’s how close 5 battleground states are to finishing ballot counts

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpJoe BidenUs ElectionGeorgia2020 us presidential electionBrad RaffenspergerGeorgia audit triggers vote recountGeorgia audit vote recountGeorgia vote recount
Flyers
More weekly flyers