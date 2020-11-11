New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The province says 16 cases remain active, 10 of which are located in the Fredericton region.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 355 cases of COVID-19 and says 333 have recovered.

There have been six deaths in the province. Public Health says one patient is currently hospitalized, not in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, 108,363 tests have been conducted.