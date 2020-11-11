Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 10:59 am
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
A nurse gets a swab ready to perform a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

New Brunswick health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The province says 16 cases remain active, 10 of which are located in the Fredericton region.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 355 cases of COVID-19 and says 333 have recovered.

Click to play video 'Daughter of N.B. cancer patient denied entry amid COVID-19 border closure' Daughter of N.B. cancer patient denied entry amid COVID-19 border closure
Daughter of N.B. cancer patient denied entry amid COVID-19 border closure

There have been six deaths in the province. Public Health says one patient is currently hospitalized, not in intensive care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday, 108,363 tests have been conducted.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickFrederictonPublic healthatlantic bubble
Flyers
More weekly flyers