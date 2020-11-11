Lincoln outbreak, Falls party under investigation as COVID-19 cases surge in Niagara

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Region public health (NRPH) revealed two COVID-19-related investigations at an agricultural operation and a hotel following a surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The agency says 45 of the region’s recent positive tests involve an outbreak among migrant workers at a flower farm in Lincoln, Ont.

Health officials say the risk to the public is low due to the fact that employees at the operation do not typically face the general population.

Meanwhile, public health is searching for people who attended a Halloween party at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

The city says a number of COVID-19 cases have been tied to an event on Saturday night. As part of contact tracing efforts, public health is asking attendees to reach out for screenings.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release on Tuesday, the NRPH urged the general public to “curtail” in-person social interactions citing “higher circulation” of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

“Parties and social gatherings with persons outside of our household put our entire community at risk, and increase the likelihood that further restrictions on our local businesses,” the NRPH said in its statement.

Niagara is currently in the yellow-protect level of Ontario’s new COVID-19 response framework, which applies fines and enhanced education to limit transmission during the pandemic.

Niagara Region reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with most tied to the outbreak in Lincoln.

Since the pandemic began, Niagara has had 1,718 total positive cases and 77 virus-related deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 279 active cases as of Nov 10.

There are 15 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Six are institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland) and four long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Albright Manor in Lincoln, West Park Health Centre and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health is reporting that the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 30 positive cases among 15 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

A total of 419 (24.4 per cent) of the area’s COVID-19 cases have been connected with long-term care or retirement homes in the region.

Since the pandemic was declared, 47.6 per cent (817) of the region’s 1,718 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.