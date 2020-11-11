Menu

Crime

Heavy police presence on Chemong Road in Peterborough’s north end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2020 9:47 am
Click to play video 'Heavy police presence on Chemong Rd. in Peterborough' Heavy police presence on Chemong Rd. in Peterborough
Peterborough police closed a section of Chemong Road in Peterborough's north end on Tuesday night for an investigation.

Police issued the closure around 11 p.m.

Read more: 3 arrested after forcing victim to withdraw money from Peterborough bank: police

Members of the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team were on the scene, focusing on a house near Shoppers Drug Mart.

Police stated around 3 a.m. the road was reopened to traffic.

Police have yet to provide details on their investigation.

— More to come

Click to play video 'Peterborough Police Services Board reports an increase in crime severity rate' Peterborough Police Services Board reports an increase in crime severity rate
Peterborough Police Services Board reports an increase in crime severity rate
