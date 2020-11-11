Heavy police presence on Chemong Road in Peterborough’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police closed a section of Chemong Road in Peterborough’s north end on Tuesday night for an investigation.

Police issued the closure around 11 p.m.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team were on the scene, focusing on a house near Shoppers Drug Mart.

Police stated around 3 a.m. the road was reopened to traffic.

Police have yet to provide details on their investigation.

— More to come

