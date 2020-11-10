Second health care worker dies from COVID-19 in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s second health care worker in two days has died from COVID-19.

CUPE Manitoba has confirmed in a written statement that a health care attendant from the St. Anne are of the Southern health region has died due to the novel coronavirus.

They say it’s unclear right now whether or not the worker contracted the virus at work or in the community.

Southern health staff are represented by CUPE Local 4270.

