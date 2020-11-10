Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Second health care worker dies from COVID-19 in Manitoba

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 8:43 pm
In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. To date in Saskatchewan, 137,991 COVID‐19 tests have been performed.
In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. To date in Saskatchewan, 137,991 COVID‐19 tests have been performed. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Manitoba’s second health care worker in two days has died from COVID-19.

CUPE Manitoba has confirmed in a written statement that a health care attendant from the St. Anne are of the Southern health region has died due to the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Manitoba reports 3 deaths, 365 new coronavirus cases, more personal care home outbreaks Monday

They say it’s unclear right now whether or not the worker contracted the virus at work or in the community.

Trending Stories

Southern health staff are represented by CUPE Local 4270.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba business owners react to tough new restrictions' Coronavirus: Manitoba business owners react to tough new restrictions
Coronavirus: Manitoba business owners react to tough new restrictions
