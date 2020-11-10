4th suspect charged in connection with fatal 2019 shooting outside Mississauga condo building

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a fourth suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Mississauga condo building in 2019.

Police were called to the front of a building on Webb Drive shortly before midnight on Oct. 22, 2019.

Mario Ibrahim, 26, from Stouffville was found with gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Police said Ibrahim was in a vehicle when a suspect walked up and fired several shots at him. Officers allege the suspect then fled in a dark-coloured SUV.

In early December 2019, Brandon Drakes-Simon and Melnee Christian, both 24 years old and from Mississauga, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Later that month, 38-year-old Jason Williams from Brampton was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Two days before the fatal shooting, Ibrahim was travelling eastbound on Highway 401 with a friend approaching Highway 427 when a vehicle pulled up and shot at them, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police said that in March, warrants were issued for Jason Williams and Justin Malcolm in relation to the incidents.

On Tuesday, Williams, who was already in custody, was formally charged with attempted murder in relation to the Oct. 20 shooting, police said.

Malcolm, a 34-year-old man from Brampton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the fatal shooting, officers said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

