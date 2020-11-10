Family, friends plea for help in locating missing Oshawa, Ont., woman

Send this page to someone via email

Family and friends of Addrienne McRobert are asking for anyone to come forward who could help find her.

“It’s not a good feeling,” says Ashley King. “I think every day, like, ‘Where are you?'”

McRobert, now 34, has been missing since January of 2019. Police say she was last seen on Jan. 14, near Olive Avenue and Court Street in South Oshawa. King, her best friend, says that’s where she was living at the time.

She says she has known her since she was 13, adding it’s been a roller coaster of emotions since she went missing nearly two years ago.

“I struggle with it every day. Because somebody out here knows something and nobody’s saying anything,” King says.

“If people really cared like they say they do, then why don’t they speak up?”

King describes McRobert as a loving person who was always there for her friends and family.

“She’s a fun-loving person. She’s got a lot of energy; she likes to make people laugh,” says King.

The Oshawa woman says that’s what strikes her as odd, because the night she went missing, King saw her and knew right away something was off.

“She’s full of spunk and personality and she had nothing that night,” she says. “She was just a scared person.”

Durham Regional Police are also suspicious of that night.

“That was the last place she was seen or heard of was that night,” says Const. George Tudos. Police have renewed their calls for tips as they say there are several questions surrounding the night she left.

“Just unusual in the manner that she disappeared,” says Tudos. “She left behind a cellphone, money and literally never having any contact with family members, friends.”

A characteristic family says is not who she is. They say McRobert has a 13-year-old daughter as well and the phone was her lifeline. Her mother is fearful something happened to her.

“I’m afraid she’s not with us anymore,” says Constance McRobert, who now lives in Belleville. “I feel like in my heart, I feel like something bad has happened, and I don’t know exactly what.”

“I just want to hear her voice again and hold her,” says her mother through tears on the phone.

King had a message for Addrienne if she’s listening.

“I’m sorry you’re going through this. Nobody should ever have to and I just want you to come home safely,” King says.

Durham Regional Police are asking for any information that could lead to her whereabouts.

If you can help, contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

