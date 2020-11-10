Almost 100 new hospital beds to be added to RVH in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is contributing more than $12 million to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, which will add almost 100 additional hospital beds to its roster.

Officials say the move will support health-care workers and residents during the upcoming flu season as Ontario continues to experience the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These beds will help alleviate wait times and reduce surgical backlogs within the hospital,” Doug Downey, Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte’s MPP, said in a statement Monday.

“As MPPs, we keep in close contact with our hospital officials. We have listened and advocated for our community’s needs and are glad to see more investments to benefit the health and wellness of people in our region.”

The new beds at RVH are in addition to the $234.5 million investment for 139 critical care beds and up to 1,349 hospital beds included in Ontario’s fall COVID-19 preparedness plan.

“This additional funding of more than $12 million for RVH demonstrates our government’s commitment to protecting the health and wellbeing of Ontarians,” Andrea Khanjin, Barrie–Innisfil’s MPP, said in a statement.

“With the funding provided by our government for additional beds at RVH, the people of Barrie and Innisfil will be supported with the care they require.”

RVH’s president and CEO Janice Skot said the province’s contribution will allow RVH to open its 70-bed regional pandemic response unit later in November, in addition to 29 beds throughout the hospital, including for medical, surgical, critical care and mental health.

“This additional capacity is vitally important to ensuring RVH is able to safely care for the region’s residents in the face of surging COVID-19 cases and the coming influenza season,” Skot said in a statement.

“The funding will also allow RVH to operate its MRI and CT scanner additional hours and perform more than 2,300 additional scans.”

