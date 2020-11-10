Michael J. Fox appears in Lil Nas X video teaser ahead of actor’s new memoir being released

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Lil Nas X is going back to the future — with Michael J. Fox.

The Canadian actor appears in a new time-travelling teaser video for the singer’s upcoming song “Holiday.”

In the clip, the hip-hop artist known for the hit “Old Town Road” goes back in time on a horse to a Western town, replaces a drunk Santa and blasts through a time portal on a sleigh.

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The clip ends with Fox, star of the Back of the Future film franchise, telling him: “Whatever you do, Nas, don’t go to 2020.”

READ MORE: ‘Back to the Future’ reunion: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and more meet up in Zoom hangout

Next Tuesday the Edmonton-born Fox will release his new memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

Publisher Flatiron Books says the Family Ties star shares personal stories and observations about life, including his Parkinson’s disease.

On Tuesday, Fox was also set to reunite with the cast of the Family Ties 1980s sitcom in a livestream on the “Stars in the House” YouTube page.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 and now has his own foundation for research into the disease.

Watch below: Some videos about Michael J. Fox.

Advertisement