Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

17 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,560

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 6:48 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns' Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns
Coronavirus: Ford ‘can’t rule out’ possibility of future Ontario COVID-19 hotspot lockdowns

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 17 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,560, including 50 deaths.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford. The rest are in Clearview, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Orillia.

Read more: 51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,544

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. One is workplace outbreak-related, while the rest are all under investigation.

Since Sunday, the local health unit has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, there were 141 new cases reported, which was the highest number confirmed in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Of all the region’s 1,560 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 1,360 — have recovered, while eight people remain in hospital.

Read more: Ontario developing plan for ‘fair and equitable’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care facilities, three educational settings, two workplaces, two retirement homes, one congregate setting and one community setting.

Trending Stories

The region has seen 49 total outbreaks — at 20 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, nine retirement homes, four congregate settings, three educational settings and one community setting.

Currently, there are outbreaks at Bradford District High School and Hillcrest Public School in Barrie, Ont.

Read more: Ontario reports new single-day record of almost 1,400 new coronavirus cases

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

  1. Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
  2. Hillcrest Public School in Barrie
  3. Portage View Public School in Barrie
  4. Bradford District High School
  5. Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford
  6. Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford
  7. St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford
  8. St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford
  9. Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil
  10. Innisfil Central Public School
  11. Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
  12. Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth
  13. Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  14. Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,388 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 86,783, including 3,260 deaths.

