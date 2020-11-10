17 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,560

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 17 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,560, including 50 deaths.

Nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in Bradford. The rest are in Clearview, Essa, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Orillia.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. One is workplace outbreak-related, while the rest are all under investigation.

Since Sunday, the local health unit has reported 67 new COVID-19 cases. Last week, there were 141 new cases reported, which was the highest number confirmed in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

Of all the region’s 1,560 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 1,360 — have recovered, while eight people remain in hospital.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at three long-term care facilities, three educational settings, two workplaces, two retirement homes, one congregate setting and one community setting.

The region has seen 49 total outbreaks — at 20 long-term care facilities, 12 workplaces, nine retirement homes, four congregate settings, three educational settings and one community setting.

Currently, there are outbreaks at Bradford District High School and Hillcrest Public School in Barrie, Ont.

According to the province of Ontario, 14 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie Hillcrest Public School in Barrie Portage View Public School in Barrie Bradford District High School Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford St. Angela Merici Catholic Elementary School in Bradford St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil Innisfil Central Public School Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth Father F.X. O’Reilly School in New Tecumseth Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth Tay Shores Public School in Tay Township

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,388 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 86,783, including 3,260 deaths.

