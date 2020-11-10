What’s open and closed in Kingston on Remembrance Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Remembrance Day in Kingston, Ont., will run differently this year.

The usual public ceremony will be held virtually this year, with the city’s 2020 Civic Ceremony being live-streamed from Memorial Hall in City Hall.

Due to pandemic gathering limits, the ceremony will be by invitation-only and is closed to the general public.

The live-stream can be accessed here, and is meant to start at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Royal Military College of Canada is also hosting its own live-streamed ceremony at 10:45 a.m., which can be watched on Facebook Live.

For those who have the day off for Remembrance Day, we’ve compiled a list of closures to help you plan your day.

City services:

Garbage, green bin and recycling will not be collected Wednesday. Collection will move to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week.

Administrative offices are closed Wednesday.

Kingston Transit: Buses run as usual on Wednesday.

INVISTA Centre/ Fitness & Wellness Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre and arenas will be open Wednesday.

Swimming lessons and drop-in programming: City of Kingston programs at the West-end Boys & Girls Club will continue as usual on Nov. 11.

CaraCo Home Field will be closed Wednesday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are open on Wednesday.

The PumpHouse Museum will be closed Wednesday.

Amenities:

The Beer Store will be operating on reduced hours Wednesday.

LCBOS will be operating on reduced hours.

The Cataraqui Centre will be open Wednesday.

Theatres will be open Wednesday.

Banks will be closed Wednesday.

Grocery stores will be open Wednesday.