What’s open and closed in Kingston on Remembrance Day 2020

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Remembrance Day in Kingston, Ont., will run differently this year.
The usual public ceremony will be held virtually this year, with the city’s 2020 Civic Ceremony being live-streamed from Memorial Hall in City Hall.
Due to pandemic gathering limits, the ceremony will be by invitation-only and is closed to the general public.
The live-stream can be accessed here, and is meant to start at around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The Royal Military College of Canada is also hosting its own live-streamed ceremony at 10:45 a.m., which can be watched on Facebook Live.
For those who have the day off for Remembrance Day, we’ve compiled a list of closures to help you plan your day.
City services:
- Garbage, green bin and recycling will not be collected Wednesday. Collection will move to the day after your normal pick-up day for the rest of the week.
- Administrative offices are closed Wednesday.
- Kingston Transit: Buses run as usual on Wednesday.
- INVISTA Centre/ Fitness & Wellness Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre and arenas will be open Wednesday.
- Swimming lessons and drop-in programming: City of Kingston programs at the West-end Boys & Girls Club will continue as usual on Nov. 11.
- CaraCo Home Field will be closed Wednesday.
- All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are open on Wednesday.
- The PumpHouse Museum will be closed Wednesday.
Amenities:
- The Beer Store will be operating on reduced hours Wednesday.
- LCBOS will be operating on reduced hours.
- The Cataraqui Centre will be open Wednesday.
- Theatres will be open Wednesday.
- Banks will be closed Wednesday.
- Grocery stores will be open Wednesday.
