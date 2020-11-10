Quebec provincial police seek information in 2019 fatal shooting in Brossard

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec are asking for the public’s help in connection with the fatal shooting of a man inside a restaurant on Montreal’s south shore in 2019.

A mobile command post has been set up at Dix30, a busy shopping district, in Brossard on Tuesday morning.

Police say Éric Francis de Souza, 24, was shot inside an establishment on May 10, 2019. He died from his injuries.

At the time, police said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Investigators believe the incident may be linked to organized crime, which is why the SQ took over the investigation from Longueuil police.

Police are asking for anyone with any information about the fatal shooting to go to the command post.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting can also call police at 1-800-659-4264.

