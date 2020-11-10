Menu

Crime

New Glasgow police find 600 used needles near railway tracks in town

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 10, 2020 9:49 am
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating approximately 600 needles that were improperly disposed of, and found on Nov. 9.
New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating approximately 600 needles that were improperly disposed of, and found on Nov. 9. New Glasgow Regional Police

New Glasgow Regional Police say they have found hundreds of used syringes improperly left near railway tracks in the town.

On Monday at around 1 p.m., police received a complaint of needles found near the tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion area, near George Street.

Read more: Man charged after 2 police officers stabbed in New Glasgow, N.S.

After a search of the area, police found around 600 needles that were improperly disposed of.

New Glasgow Regional Police found approximately 600 needles that were improperly disposed of near railway tracks.
New Glasgow Regional Police found approximately 600 needles that were improperly disposed of near railway tracks. New Glasgow Regional Police

“Teaching small children not to pick up these items when found becomes extremely important to parents and/or guardians,” said Const. Ken Macdonald in a news release.

Police say anyone who finds a needle and who would like assistance with properly disposing of it should contact police or a local pharmacy for help.

The investigation into the source of the improperly disposed of needles is underway, police say.

Nova Scotia, needles, New Glasgow, New Glasgow Regional Police, needle disposal, improperly disposed needles, New Glasgow Legion
