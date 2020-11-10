New Glasgow police find 600 used needles near railway tracks in town

Send this page to someone via email

New Glasgow Regional Police say they have found hundreds of used syringes improperly left near railway tracks in the town.

On Monday at around 1 p.m., police received a complaint of needles found near the tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion area, near George Street.

After a search of the area, police found around 600 needles that were improperly disposed of.

“Teaching small children not to pick up these items when found becomes extremely important to parents and/or guardians,” said Const. Ken Macdonald in a news release.

Police say anyone who finds a needle and who would like assistance with properly disposing of it should contact police or a local pharmacy for help.

The investigation into the source of the improperly disposed of needles is underway, police say.

