Closures continue as Saskatoon continues to dig out from snowfall

There continues to be a number of closures in Saskatoon as the city continues to dig out from over 31 centimetres of snow on the weekend.

Here’s what we know Tuesday about road conditions and closures.

Roads

All priority 1 streets are passable and as of Monday evening, 70 per cent of priority 2 streets are passible with a goal to have all passable by noon Tuesday.

Crews will then clear the remainder of priority streets in the city.

Residential streets will only be graded if those are impassable due to drifting, but will only be cleared once priority streets are passable.

Schools

All in-person public and Catholic high school classes are cancelled Tuesday, but at-home learning will continue with teachers providing direction and assignments for students.

Schools are also closed Wednesday for Remembrance Day and will re-open Thursday.

Saskatoon Christian School is closed due to weather conditions.

Transit

The latest information is that transit service has resumed on 22nd, 8th, Idylwyld and Attridge Drive.

Fixed route service will be expanded Tuesday as streets continue to be cleared.

Access Transit is suspended and may resume Tuesday morning.

Garbage/recycling collection

Garbage and recycling collection is suspended Tuesday and rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15.

Libraries

All library locations will be closed on Tuesday.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres remain closed Tuesday for all programming, rentals and Book-a-Visit drop-in activities.

All city arenas remain closed through Tuesday morning.