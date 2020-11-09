6 Nova Scotians to receive Order of Nova Scotia in November

Send this page to someone via email

Six Nova Scotians are set to receive the Order of Nova Scotia for their contributions on Nov. 24, according to the province.

The Order of Nova Scotia is the highest honour of the province of Nova Scotia, recognizing people who have made important contributions in their fields.

“On behalf of the Queen and all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere congratulations to the newest appointees to the Order of Nova Scotia,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, as he made the announcement on Monday.

Read more: 5 people to receive Order of Nova Scotia in 2019

“These six exemplary Nova Scotians have made significant and meaningful contributions to this province. They are most deserving of this honour that recognizes their achievements and efforts to help others,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

The province provided a list of the 2020 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia:

Linda Best, Wolfville: scientist, researcher, author, farmer, small businessperson, philanthropist

Stella Bowles, Bridgewater: student, environmental advocate, public speaker and only the third youth ever to receive the Order of Nova Scotia

David Fountain, Halifax: renowned philanthropist, engaged volunteer and board member, investment advisor

Natalie MacMaster, Cape Breton native: Gaelic fiddler, award-winning performer and musician

Donald Oliver, Pleasant River, Queens County: retired senator, lawyer, human rights activist, dedicated community volunteer

Shawna Paris-Hoyte, Halifax: lawyer, social worker, social justice advocate, tireless volunteer

The 2020 recipients will be recognized at the 19th investiture ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax.

6:54 Order of Nova Scotia recipient Bradford J. Barton Order of Nova Scotia recipient Bradford J. Barton – Nov 8, 2017