Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

6 Nova Scotians to receive Order of Nova Scotia in November

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 7:08 pm
Arthur McDonald, a native of Sydney, N.S. who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics, is awarded the Order of Nova Scotia at Province House in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
Arthur McDonald, a native of Sydney, N.S. who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physics, is awarded the Order of Nova Scotia at Province House in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Six Nova Scotians are set to receive the Order of Nova Scotia for their contributions on Nov. 24, according to the province.

The Order of Nova Scotia is the highest honour of the province of Nova Scotia, recognizing people who have made important contributions in their fields.

“On behalf of the Queen and all Nova Scotians, I offer my sincere congratulations to the newest appointees to the Order of Nova Scotia,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, as he made the announcement on Monday.

Read more: 5 people to receive Order of Nova Scotia in 2019

“These six exemplary Nova Scotians have made significant and meaningful contributions to this province. They are most deserving of this honour that recognizes their achievements and efforts to help others,” he added.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The province provided a list of the 2020 recipients of the Order of Nova Scotia:

  • Linda Best, Wolfville: scientist, researcher, author, farmer, small businessperson, philanthropist
  • Stella Bowles, Bridgewater: student, environmental advocate, public speaker and only the third youth ever to receive the Order of Nova Scotia
  • David Fountain, Halifax: renowned philanthropist, engaged volunteer and board member, investment advisor
  • Natalie MacMaster, Cape Breton native: Gaelic fiddler, award-winning performer and musician
  • Donald Oliver, Pleasant River, Queens County: retired senator, lawyer, human rights activist, dedicated community volunteer
  • Shawna Paris-Hoyte, Halifax: lawyer, social worker, social justice advocate, tireless volunteer

The 2020 recipients will be recognized at the 19th investiture ceremony at Pier 21 in Halifax.

Click to play video 'Order of Nova Scotia recipient Bradford J. Barton' Order of Nova Scotia recipient Bradford J. Barton
Order of Nova Scotia recipient Bradford J. Barton – Nov 8, 2017
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxPier 21Order of Nova ScotiaLt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlancOrder of Nova Scotia ceremonyprovincial honour
Flyers
More weekly flyers