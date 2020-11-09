Montreal priest and community leader John Walsh dead at 78

Send this page to someone via email

Father John Walsh, a pillar in Montreal’s local Catholic community, has died at the age of 78.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal says Walsh suffered a massive heart attack Monday and died peacefully.

“As a priest for 53 years, Father Walsh has generously served the local Catholic community as a curate, chaplain, pastor, Biblical scholar, professor and in various diocesan ministries,” the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Walsh’s passing comes a few days after the Nazareth Community named a new shelter after him for his devotion to community work. The home will house young adults who suffer from mental health disorders and are at a higher risk of homelessness.

The illustrious priest was also an author and published an autobiography in 2016 called God is Calling, Don’t leave him on Hold.

The Archdiocese says information regarding funeral arrangements for Walsh will be made available at a future date.

