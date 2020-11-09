‘They are devastated’: Family displaced by mobile home fire in Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

A family has been displaced after their home, located at the Winfield Mobile Home Park, was engulfed in flames in Lake Country on Monday night.

Kelowna fire platoon captain Jarret Dais says fire crews responded to a single-family structure fire in the 700 block of Beaver Lake Road at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Lake Country Fire Department saves stranded puppy

Upon arrival, the home was fully involved in flames.

“Thankfully, all residents were able to evacuate the home,” he said.

“Through swift action by crews on scene, the fire was extinguished quickly limiting the damage to the single mobile home.”

Fire crews responded to a single-family structure fire on the 700 block of Beaver lake Road at 7:30 p.m. Global News

Neighbours said five people, including three adults and two children, lived inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter came running down the hall screaming, the neighbour’s house was on fire. We came outside and saw the back area was already on fire,” said neighbour Anni Albright.

“It progressed really quickly.”

Albright said her children grew up with the fire victim’s children, and the family is distraught.

“They are devastated over everything that happened — all the memories, everything is gone.”

According to a GoFundMe page, the family has been identified as “The Samms.”

“The Samms are a hardworking family with strong ties in our community,” the crowdfunding campaign says.

“They are part of the local hockey association and brownies group in town. The family is now left to pick up the pieces from this devastating tragedy.”

Fire officials said there was also minor damage to a nearby RV and hedge.

One resident suffered from minor smoke inhalation and was treated on scene by paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

1:53 Fire destroys Kelowna resort restaurant Fire destroys Kelowna resort restaurant – Sep 7, 2020