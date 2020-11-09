Menu

Crime

Ottawa police recover 38 bikes in Catherine Street bust

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 9, 2020 2:59 pm
Ottawa police officers with the Centretown Neighbourhood Resource Team have recovered 38 bikes in relation to a recent seizure on Catherine Street.
Ottawa police officers with the Centretown Neighbourhood Resource Team have recovered 38 bikes in relation to a recent seizure on Catherine Street.

Ottawa police say they recovered 38 bicycles from a Catherine Street residence, but no charges have yet been laid in connection with the bike thefts.

Police said Monday that the new Centretown neighbourhood resource team, launched in late October, conducted a proactive patrol alongside other front-line officers on Catherine Street on Saturday.

They seized 37 bikes from a residence in the street’s 400 block, according to a release. One bike had already been recovered in relation to the seizure.

Two of the stolen bikes have already been reunited with their owners, police say.

No charges have been laid in relation to the ongoing investigation.

An Ottawa police spokesperson said Monday that the service cannot share any details regarding suspects in order to avoid compromising the investigation.

