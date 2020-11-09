Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper

By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR The Associated Press
Posted November 9, 2020 1:29 pm
Click to play video 'George Floyd death: WH says Defense Secretary Esper still in post despite speculation of Trump wanting his removal' George Floyd death: WH says Defense Secretary Esper still in post despite speculation of Trump wanting his removal
WATCH: (June 2020) WH says Defense Secretary Esper still in post despite speculation of Trump wanting his removal – Jun 3, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a stunning and unprecedented move at a time of national uncertainty about the outcome of Trump’s bid for a second term.

The move could be seen as unsettling for the Pentagon and a source of concern for international allies and partners.

Read more: Trump’s election night party becomes latest White House coronavirus cluster

It is the first time in the modern era that a president seeking reelection has removed his Pentagon chief after Election Day. Presidents who win reelection often replace Cabinet members, including the secretary of defense, but losing presidents have kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.

Click to play video 'Secretary Esper says U.S. committed to honoring international obligations during World War II speech' Secretary Esper says U.S. committed to honoring international obligations during World War II speech
Secretary Esper says U.S. committed to honoring international obligations during World War II speech – Sep 2, 2020

Esper’s strained relationship with Trump came close to collapse last summer during civil unrest that triggered a debate within the administration over the proper role of the military in combatting domestic unrest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Esper’s opposition to using active duty troops to help quell protests in Washington, D.C., infuriated Trump, and led to wide speculation that the defense chief was prepared to quit if faced with such an issue again.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpUs ElectionMark EsperChris MillerDefense Secretary Mark EsperNational Counterterrorism Centerchristopher milleresper firedMark Esper firedtrump espertrump firesTrump fires espertrump mark esper
Flyers
More weekly flyers