Blizzard forces Swift Current to postpone its municipal, school board election

Swift Current residents were scheduled to head to the polls on Monday for the city’s municipal election, but a significant blizzard that hit the city Sunday has postponed election day.

The city’s municipal and school board election is being postponed to Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The first priority in an election is to ensure that all voters are able to cast their ballots on Election Day,” said Swift Current municipal election returning officer Jackie Schlamp.

She says significant snowfall has impacted the city’s roadway, with many streets impassable at this time.

“Our City crews have been working extremely hard to get main arterial roads cleared and to ensure that Emergency Services crews can deploy if, and when, they are needed,” City of Swift Current chief administrative officer Tim Marcus said in a statement.

“By Thursday, our crews will have progressed to the point that Polling Stations can be safely accessed by Voters and Election Workers, alike.”

On Monday, the government of Saskatchewan granted returning officers the authority to delay elections in order to allow voters to head to the polls.

On Thursday, the same three polling stations will be open at Innovation Credit Union i-Plex Auditorium, Chinook Golf Course Clubhouse and the Trailview Alliance Church.

