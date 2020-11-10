Remembrance Day 2020: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Remembrance Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on Wednesday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.
What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Remembrance Day
The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.
Grand River Transit will operate on a normal schedule. All buses and ION trains will pause for two minutes at 11 a.m. to mark Remembrance Day if they are safely able to do so.
The Ainslie Street Terminal (35 Ainslie St. S., Cambridge) and GRT Customer Service Centre (105 King St. E., Kitchener) will be open between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
GO Transit will operate on a normal schedule.
There will be regular curbside waste collection, although the Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.
All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.
All LCBO stores will open at noon. Beer Stores will open at noon as well.
What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Remembrance Day
The following are open in Cambridge:
• Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
• City hall and all city services will operate as usual
The following are closed in Cambridge:
• McDougall Cottage
• Fashion History Museum
What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Remembrance Day
The following are open in Kitchener:
• Homer Watson House & Gallery
• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
• All public arenas, libraries and pools are open for scheduled rentals or regular activities
• Some community centres will be open, including Bridgeport (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Centreville Chicopee (2 p.m.-4 p.m., for food distribution only), Country Hills (4 p.m.-9 p.m.), Doon Pioneer Park (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.), Forest Heights (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), Kingsdale (9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for food distribution only), Mill Courtland (9 a.m.-8 p.m.), Rockway (9 a.m.- 5 p.m.)
The following are closed in Kitchener:
- Kitchener Market
- City hall will be closed and all city services will again be available by appointment on Thursday
- Joseph Schneider Haus
- THE MUSEUM
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- The following community centres will remain closed: Chandler Mowat, Downtown, Stanley Park, Williamsburg and Victoria Hills community centres
What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Remembrance Day
The following are open in Waterloo:
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre
- RIM Park
- WRMC
- Wing 404 RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre — no city programming, open for Remembrance Day event only
- Moses Springer Community Centre will open at 4:00 p.m. for regular programming
- Clay and Glass Gallery
The following are closed in Waterloo:
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (building)
- Waterloo City Hall
- Waterloo Service Centre
Comments