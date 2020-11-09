Menu

Comments

Health

Coronavirus: Hamilton-area long term care home closes 2 units due to outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
DUNDAS, Ont. – A long-term care home outside Hamilton says it has closed two of its units in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

Hamilton’s public health unit says that eight residents and four staff members at the home have tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Front-line workers who left LTC homes in May won't come back, commission hears

St. Joseph’s Villa in Dundas, Ont., says the outbreak is in the Birch and Balsam Trail units in its North Tower.

In a statement posted to its website, St. Joseph’s Villa says absences from the units are not permitted until the outbreak is declared over by public health authorities.

Medical appointments will still be allowed with the resident and the person transporting them wearing a mask.

Otherwise, all general indoor visits are cancelled at this time and all non-essential activities are discontinued at the home.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
