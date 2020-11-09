Coronavirus: Ontario to expand testing, contact tracing and hospital capacity in Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is expanding testing, increasing case and contact management as well as hospital capacity in Peel Region as it is currently the only region in the “red zone” as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Last week, the government introduced a new colour-coded system for classifying local public health units amid the coronavirus pandemic. Peel is listed in the Control – Red Zone as the region’s 11 per cent positivity rate is significantly higher than the 2.5 per cent or less officials are seeking.

For testing, more sites and options are being added to Peel Region. Three new community-based testing centres will be operating as of Tuesday at Snelgrove Community Centre, Gore Meadows Community Centre and Greenbriar Community Centre.

Ontario also announced the opening of limited walk-in availability at assessment centres for those who can’t book an appointment online or by phone, as well as implementing a mobile testing site at the CMHA Peel Dufferin Mobile Health Clinic in Brampton.

Peel Region Public Health Unit will be given up to 70 more case and contact management staff. Ten public health units with lower case counts in Ontario are now redirected to assist Peel Region with investigating cases.

For hospital capacity, Ontario said $42 million will go to 234 new hospital beds at three hospitals and their health facilities in Peel Region. These include William Osler Health System, Trillium Health Partners and Headwaters Healthcare.

The province said, “Ontario is also exploring opportunities to engage with community leaders to help promote awareness of the importance of COVID-19 testing and to develop culturally and linguistically sensitive targeted communications to encourage testing in the region.”

“Our government is focusing public health resources where they are needed the most to protect the individuals, families and workers in Peel Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

On Monday, Peel Region accounted for 279 cases of the 1,242 that were reported.

— With files from The Canadian Press