Economy

Air Canada reports $685M loss in third quarter amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2020 8:52 am
An Air Canada worker clean her ticketing station at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
An Air Canada worker clean her ticketing station at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada reported a $685-million loss in its third quarter compared with a profit of $636 million in the same quarter last year as the number of people flying plunged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The airline says the loss amounted to $2.31 per diluted share compared with a profit of $2.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating revenue in the quarter was $757 million, down from $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year.

READ MORE: Ottawa won’t support Canadian airlines unless they issue refunds to passengers: Garneau

The airline says its net cash burn for the quarter totalled $818 million or approximately $9 million per day, better than its expectations for between $1.35 billion and $1.6 billion or between $15 million and $17 million per day.

Air Canada says the total number of passengers carried in the quarter was down 88 per cent compared with a year ago.

It says it plans to cut its fourth-quarter capacity by approximately 75 per cent compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
