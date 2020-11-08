Trick-or-treaters potentially exposed to COVID-19 in Meath Park, Sask., says SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person who was handing out candy on Halloween in Meath Park, Sask., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The health authority says the person was likely infectious with the virus when handing out candy on Oct. 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., in the community.

This is the first COVID-19 exposure alert issued by the SHA that is related to trick-or-treating.

Public health officials are advising people who were potentially exposed to the virus to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to immediately self-isolate and call 811 to arrange for testing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important to note that individuals may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” the SHA said in a press release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meath Park is located 42 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.