Proud for Prom helps Okanagan students find prom dresses and tuxedos

Even a pandemic won’t stop high school grads in Kelowna from getting dressed to the nines.

Proud for Prom is an organization that provides students in need with anything they need for high school graduation. The expenses associated with graduation can cost hundreds of dollars and that is something that not all families can afford.

“With the prom of 2020 not happening at all it was devastating for us we were shut down one week before the event was going to place and it was so sad having the inventory and that we had and knowing that these kids weren’t able to celebrate, we wanted them to at least have a gown and a suit and have everything that they can have and celebrate with their families and safe six,” said Julie Loveridge-Marks with Proud for Prom.

Proud for Prom provides students in need with all the bells and whistles for the special occasion from tuxedos to prom dresses to shoes and accessories. This year they are helping 64 students.

The extra help is a welcome relief for families feeling extra pressure during the pandemic.

“A lot of families have definitely been under extra pressure with stresses and we have received so many amazing donations,” said Loveridge-Marks.

The socially distanced two-day event on Nov. 7-8 at Rutland Senior Secondary School will ensure that even if there are no big graduation events being held next Spring, grads will still be able to celebrate their milestone.

